More than 20 people rescued from tunnel in Glenwood Canyon due to mudslides

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said more than 20 people had to be rescued in a tunnel in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday night after a storm passed over the canyon before a closure could be implemented, causing several mudslides.

The Colorado Department of Transportation had to clear a path in the tunnel through two different debris flow areas so that the sheriff’s office and Glenwood Fire could rescue the stranded drivers.

Early this morning the bus reached the tunnel and took people back to Glenwood. Several motorists drove their own vehicles out, following the bus to safety, according to the sheriff’s office.

There are still multiple vehicles caught in the canyon. The sheriff’s office said CDOT is in the process of getting to these vehicles and the people stranded in them while cleaning up the debris flows.

At 9 a.m. Friday, CDOT said I-70 would remain closed through Glenwood Canyon for an extended time due to several mudslides that happened Thursday.

Drivers are asked to use the northern alternate route:

Flash Flood Watches are in effect for most mountain zones. Mudslides and road closures likely through the weekend. Glenwood Canyon could be closed all weekend.