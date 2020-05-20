More than 20 counties reporting fire restrictions for campers ahead of Memorial Day weekend

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — More than 20 counties in Colorado are reporting fire restrictions ahead of Memorial Day weekend, with officials citing dry conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost all counties reporting fire restrictions are under Level 1 fire restrictions. Under Level 1 fire restrictions, all fires and open flames are forbidden unless in a permanent fire pit or fire grate at a camp ground or picnic area. Devices to keep warm including portable stoves and lanterns with gas are still allowed.

The U.S. Forest Service implemented Level 1 fire restrictions in national forests in Colorado because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Forest Service said it enacted the fire restrictions due to limited availability of first responders and concerns of the virus spreading among crews trying to fight a wildfire.

Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin and Eagle counties said they are following the the U.S. Forest Service’s lead, implementing fire restrictions in their counties because of dry conditions and Coronavirus concerns.

While many counties are under Level 1 fire restrictions, Chaffee County is reporting Level 2 fire restrictions, forbidding flames of any kind, because of dry conditions.