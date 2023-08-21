DENVER (KDVR) — More than 15,000 migrants have received help from the city of Denver since an influx began at the end of 2022.

The milestone happened in mid-August as Denver approached 750 migrants sheltered on any given day. The increase in migrant arrivals first occurred in December of 2022, with hundreds of people needing assistance arriving in the city each day.

At that time, there were nearly 2,000 people being sheltered in the city. The number of migrants declined through mid-January before a slow lift carried into late March, followed by a noticeable drop in April.

That changed again, though, with a spike in early May after a federal COVID-era rule limiting asylum seekers, called Title 42, ended.

By mid-June, the number of people being sheltered in the city had dropped below 500 people, but it has been steadily increasing since, with 744 people being sheltered as of Monday.

According to Denver’s migrant support page, there were 45 new arrivals in the city on Aug. 20 and at least 30 on Aug. 21. Denver said all 744 people being sheltered are currently at non-city facilities.

This has cost the city more than $23 million, according to a release emailed to FOX31 Monday afternoon.