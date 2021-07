DENVER (KDVR) — More than 12,500 Xcel Energy customers lost power Wednesday night in Denver, according to the company’s outage map.

The two outages were reported at 6:06 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. near the corner of West Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

The outage comes amid a Denver heatwave, when the city reached 100 degrees for the fifth time this year.