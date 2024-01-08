DENVER (KDVR) — The National Western Stock Show drew in more than 100,000 people for the 2024 opening weekend.

The stock show kicked off its 118th year on Jan. 6 with square dancing demos, breeding sheep shows, fiddle championships and the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza.

According to the stock show, an impressive crowd of 107,641 people went through the National Western Complex on Saturday and Sunday.

2024’s numbers were just 2,000 people shy of last year’s attendance, which broke the National Western Stock Show’s opening weekend record. In 2023, a total of 109,978 attended the weekend’s events.

“We are so thankful for the tens of thousands of Stock Show fans that joined us for opening weekend. And we are looking forward to more to come,” said Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show.

Beginning Monday, world champion PBR bulls and bull riders will compete in the first of three PBR Bull Riding competitions.

Free Grounds Admission Day

If you’re looking to attend the Denver showcase, Tuesday is your day. Jan. 9 is Free Grounds Admission Day.

Attendees can visit the Coors Western Art exhibit, newborn animal nursery, petting farm and acres of food and shopping.

“The number of things to do and see across our grounds are endless. Being able to come enjoy them for free is even better,” said Andrews.

From now until Jan. 21, guests can attend the stock show and experience the 10 to 20 events that take place daily.

The trade show will run at different hours depending on the day:

Sunday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

All entrances open by 9 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the show’s website.

Grounds admission for adults (12 and up) ranges from $17-25, while kids (3-11) tickets are $4-5. Ages two and under are free. The prices depend on the day of the week.