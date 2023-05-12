MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A traffic stop turned into a drug bust and arrest on Wednesday, the Grand Junction Police Department said in a release.
The Western Colorado Drug Task Force and Colorado State Patrol pulled over 25-year-old Ramon Cesena-Valdez, of Grand Junction, on Interstate 70 west of Debeque. The stop resulted in the confiscation of more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and about 75 pounds of methamphetamine, the release said.
Cesena-Valdez is facing these charges:
- Special circumstances pattern of manufacture/sale/dispense/distribute
- Special circumstances conspiracy to distribute/manufacture/sell
- Distribute/manufacture/possession with intent – meth
- Controlled sub-distribute fentanyl
- Child abuse knowingly or recklessly without injury
He is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.