More than 100,000 fentanyl pills and about 75 pounds of meth were confiscated in a traffic stop on I-70 (Photo credit: Grand Junction Police Department)

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A traffic stop turned into a drug bust and arrest on Wednesday, the Grand Junction Police Department said in a release.

The Western Colorado Drug Task Force and Colorado State Patrol pulled over 25-year-old Ramon Cesena-Valdez, of Grand Junction, on Interstate 70 west of Debeque. The stop resulted in the confiscation of more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and about 75 pounds of methamphetamine, the release said.

Cesena-Valdez is facing these charges:

Special circumstances pattern of manufacture/sale/dispense/distribute

Special circumstances conspiracy to distribute/manufacture/sell

Distribute/manufacture/possession with intent – meth

Controlled sub-distribute fentanyl

Child abuse knowingly or recklessly without injury

He is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.