More than 100,000 Colorado businesses collect COVID-19 loans

DENVER (KDVR) – More than 100,000 businesses in Colorado collected business loans as part of the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Data about the loans was released Monday and divided into two groupings. The first grouping, businesses which collected under $150,000, were not named but their cities and business types were included.

This group consisted of 91,015 Colorado businesses, including 442 that collected less than $1,000

The second group, businesses that collected $150,000 or more, included the businesses name and other information.

In this group there were a total of 13,380 Colorado businesses.

The collection amounts for all 104,395 loans to Colorado businesses can be broken down as follows:

94 collected at least $5 million

437 between $2 million and $5 million

988 between $1 million and $2 million

3,969 between $350,000 and $1 million

7,892 between $150,000 and $350,000

6,194 between $100,000 and $150,000

14,323 between $50,000 and $100,000

70,056 between $1,000 and $50,000

442 below $1,000