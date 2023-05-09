DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is asking for help sheltering migrants as the city sees a sharp rise in arrivals.

According to data released by the city, more than 1,000 migrants have arrived in the past week, including 286 who arrived on Monday alone.

“As the shelters are at near-capacity, the city is calling on other partners to provide additional support,” a letter from the city of Denver said. “The city is specifically requesting the faith-based community to provide overnight sheltering for migrant guests who are scheduled to leave Denver the next day.”

Late last year Denver began seeing a large influx of migrants arriving in the city, in some cases hundreds per day. And while that number dropped for multiple months, it appears to be on the rise again.

This weekly average rivals the height of the arrivals late last year, and the one-day total may be the highest yet. However, since the spike late last year and early this year there have been 20-30 migrants arriving in Denver most days, according to the city.

In total since Dec. 9, the city has helped 8,676 migrants who arrived in Denver and there are currently more than 900 people spread among the emergency shelters.

According to a tweet from Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Denver has spent more than $14 million to shelter, feed and support these migrants. Hancock followed that information with a plea to the Department of Homeland Security for additional resources and funding as Title 42 ends.

“@GovofCO and I are urging the @DHSgov to take action and provide additional resources as Title 42 expires on Thursday to help Denver and Colorado navigate significant immigration challenges,” Hancock said on Twitter. “We want to reiterate that non-border jurisdictions are very much impacted by this crisis. Receiving additional funding is essential to caring for the needs of migrants while maintaining solvency of our local finances.”

Title 42 was implemented in March 2020 by then-President Donald Trump as a restriction on asylum seekers entering the country during COVID. It allowed U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to immediately remove migrants, including people seeking asylum. The order said areas where migrants were held often weren’t designed to quarantine people or for social distancing.

It is now ending along with all national emergency actions linked to the pandemic.

For security reasons, the city is not releasing specific locations where migrants are being sheltered, but they have in the past included recreation centers and other city-owned buildings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.