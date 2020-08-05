More than 1,000 Coloradans have received unsolicited seeds in the mail, state says

Several Virginia residents have informed the department that they have received packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have come from China. In an email, the department states that the type of seeds in the packages are unknown and “may be invasive plant species.” (photos provided by the VDACS)

DENVER (KDVR) — At least 1,050 Coloradans have received unsolicited seeds in the mail, the state’s agriculture department said Wednesday.

On Monday, the Colorado Department of Agriculture said it had received reports from across the state of people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail. The packages appear to have originated from China and other countries, and are labeled as containing jewelry or other items.

Similar shipments have been reported in a number of other states.

Officials are concerned the seeds may be an invasive plant species.

The state is urging anyone who receives the seeds not to plant them or throw them away.

Instead, the seeds should be sent to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Seed packets and any packaging should be placed in an envelope and sent to: USDA APHIS PPQ 3950 N. Lewiston St., Suite 104, Aurora, CO 80011-1561.

If the seed packet is already open, the seeds should be sealed in a plastic bag.

Anyone sending seeds to the USDA should include their contact information so an agriculture official can contact them if needed.

To arrange a no-contact pick-up or determine a drop-off location for the seeds, call 303-373-6645.