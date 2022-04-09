BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Saturday, more than 100 runners in Boulder completed a 24 hour run in honor of fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley and the nine other lives lost at the Table Mesa King Soopers more than a year ago.

“I think it just really shows the strength of the community,” Cadet Brennen Kim said. “You’ve got to keep his memory alive. You’ve got to keep the memories of the lives lost alive.”

The run started at 2:37 pm on Friday and ended at 2:37 pm on Saturday in front of the Boulder Police Department. The start and end times of the race were specifically noted as the moment Talley entered the Table Mesa King Soopers.

The run was organized by the Arnold Air Society, and included cadets, University of Colorado Boulder students and local law enforcement, organizers say.