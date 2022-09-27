WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the theft of Victorian furniture taken from a self-storage business on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the business located near Colorado Boulevard and 168th Avenue for a reported burglary.
The renter told deputies that several pieces of antique Victorian furniture were stolen from the storage unit. Here is a look at the items that were allegedly in the unit:
- Two silver and ivory Victorian king and queen chairs
- Seven boxes of crystal candelabras
- One box of four spotlights with charging station
- One white coffee table with two side tables
- Two maroon and gold Victorian king and queen chairs
- Two gold and ivory Victorian king and queen chairs
- Two gold and ivory Victorian highchairs
- One gold and ivory Victorian sofa with chairs and table set
- One white Victorian sofa
- One antique gold and ivory sofa
If you have any information about the stolen furniture, please contact Deputy Kyle Keiser at 970-400-4558. You can also contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 and be eligible for a cash reward.