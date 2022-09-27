WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the theft of Victorian furniture taken from a self-storage business on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the business located near Colorado Boulevard and 168th Avenue for a reported burglary.

The renter told deputies that several pieces of antique Victorian furniture were stolen from the storage unit. Here is a look at the items that were allegedly in the unit:

Two silver and ivory Victorian king and queen chairs

Seven boxes of crystal candelabras

One box of four spotlights with charging station

One white coffee table with two side tables

Two maroon and gold Victorian king and queen chairs

Two gold and ivory Victorian king and queen chairs

Two gold and ivory Victorian highchairs

One gold and ivory Victorian sofa with chairs and table set

One white Victorian sofa

One antique gold and ivory sofa

Victorian furniture stolen in Weld County (Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information about the stolen furniture, please contact Deputy Kyle Keiser at 970-400-4558. You can also contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 and be eligible for a cash reward.