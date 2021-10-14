More snow falls along I-70 mountain corridor

LOVELAND PASS, Colo. (KDVR) — Another blast of winter weather moved across Colorado Thursday, accumulating more snow along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.

“It would be nice to get more! So we don’t have such a dry summer after,” Kristine Shulz said on Thursday in Idaho Springs.

The second round of snow this week is also good news for ski resorts. Wolf Creek and Arapahoe Basin announced they’re ready to open the season this weekend.

The snow started in the mountains on Thursday afternoon, slowing down traffic along the I-70 corridor and impacting visibility.

Travelers moved along the interstate with caution, knowing Colorado’s weather can change quickly.

By nightfall, snow continued to dust the mountain roads as temperatures dropped.