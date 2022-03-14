DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a warm Monday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s today and close to 70 degrees on Tuesday.
Here are five things to know for Monday:
- Aurora city council will have a second reading and vote on a proposed camping ban
- It will be a warm start to the week. Rain arrives Wednesday and it will change to snow on Thursday.
- The Colorado State University men’s basketball team will play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday
- Gas prices in Colorado remain high at an average of $3.97 per gallon. Here are the 10 cheapest places to find gas in the state
- It’s National Pi Day. Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream and Desserts in Denver is listed as Yelp’s top spot in the state for pie.
With the snowfall expected Thursday, here are a few helpful tools:
