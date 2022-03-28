DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol has seen a bad trend get worse over the past couple of years: More people are walking on highways and causing deadly crashes.

CSP has investigated 157 crashes since 2019 where someone was in a roadway that doesn’t allow foot traffic. Seventy-five percent of the time, these crashes resulted in death or a serious injury, according to CSP.

The trend has gotten worse in the past year, with a nearly 53% increase in this type of crash in 2021 from 2020.

In 2022, we’ve already seen deadly crashes where pedestrians are walking out on highways like I-25.

Here are the top five roads for serious injury or deadly crashes involving pedestrians, according to CSP data.

I-25 I-70 Highway 287 Highway 6 Tie between Highway 50 and Highway 285

Here are the top five counties most dangerous counties for this type of crash where pedestrians are walking on roads they’re not supposed to, according to CSP:

Adams County Jefferson County El Paso County Arapahoe County Boulder County