DENVER (KDVR) — The push for the Cup is on! The governor weighed in on the impending Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay battle for the Stanley Cup to be held at Ball Arena.

Polis spoke on the economic benefit the Stanley Cup Final will bring to Denver and all of Colorado in an Interview with FOX31.

“This is about filling up our Denver businesses with people. This is about people coming in from all over the country. This is about building the Colorado brand,” said Polis.

Polis did not pull any punches when talking about the Tampa Bay Lightning in his reply to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

“There’s not much we want from Tampa in a bet. It’s more of a swamp land than a city,” said Polis. “We’re coming for you Tampa!”

The first game in the Stanley Cup Final begins at 6 p.m. this evening at Ball Arena.