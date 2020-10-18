More homes feared lost in Cameron Peak Fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An additional 3,000 evacuation notices were sent for the Cameron Peak Fire Saturday, as strong winds pushed the fire to more than 187,500 acres.

The fire has been burning for more than two months, and is now the largest in state history.

Saturday, people at local evacuation shelters told FOX31 more homes have been lost.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is still working to determine how many additional structures have been lost.

“We did a little mitigation around it, but essentially, there was wood underneath it and the fire came through, and so it burned down to ash from the pictures I’ve seen,” says Breeze Chaput.

Chaput joined hundreds of others at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, where the Red Cross was working to find hotel rooms.

Some hotels in the area are now completely filled with evacuees.

“It’s a lot,” says Chaput. “A lot of people suffering right now.”

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the fire has now closed to within a mile of Lowry State Park, but has not entered the park.