THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The winter graduation season is here, and one group of graduates is looking to blaze new trails in the field of medicine.

A recent study by the University of California Los Angeles found just 6% of physicians in the U.S. were Hispanic, even fewer were Hispanic women at just 2%.

Virginia Navarro is a graduating senior from Metro State University Denver and she is blazing a trail of her own as one of very few Hispanic women in the field of medicine.

Navarro was brought to the U.S. and remains undocumented, she’s a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) student.

Family has motivated Navarro to complete her education, she will be graduating with a degree in exercise science with a minor in pre-healthcare.

“I will be assisting the main physician or a doctor in case they have a busy schedule or they just need extra hands,” Navarro said.

It was family that inspired Navarro’s education in healthcare, she said translating diagnoses throughout her childhood for her parents was the start.

“Going through the doctor’s appointments with my mom and trying to see what the diagnosis was, was kind of interesting for me,” Navarro said.

Navarro joins the small, but growing, number of Hispanics entering the field of medicine.

“I got to intern at Rose Medical in their cardiac rehab program,” Navarro said.

Navarro has plans for the future, but the present is just as exciting as she hopes to land her first job.

“I was able to get a job offered up after I finished my internship and it’s just contingent on me getting my diploma,” Navarro said.

The National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants reports just 7% of physician assistants in the U.S. are Hispanic.

Navarro’s family supported her and will continue to do so as she pursues a degree as a physician’s assistant. She embraces the title of a rarity as a Hispanic woman in that field.

“We’re going to be that awkward duckling that’s going to stand out and we’re going to give our best foot forward,” Navarro said.

For others on the trail behind her, Navarro said: embrace the experience.

“It’s your career choice and it’s your path and you have the control of your own timeline,” Navarro said.

Next Friday, Navarro will be an official graduate of MSU Denver, after which she already has a job offer and expects to start blazing new trails.