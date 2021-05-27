More Denver rec centers, programs reopen June 7

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department will move to the second phase of reopening its facilities on June 7.

“With the recent removal of capacity limits and social distancing requirements, we will continue our focus on safety as we begin opening more of our facilities, programs and activities,” said Happy Haynes, executive director of Parks and Recreation.

Weight room and cardio spaces that will reopen June 7 include:

Athmar Recreation Center: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Montclair Recreation Center: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rude Recreation Center: 12-8 p.m.

Cook Park Recreation Center

Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center

Highland Recreation Center

Platt Park Recreation Center

Three city recreation centers are currently open and reservations are not required:

Gyms will be open for drop-in play at all open locations, and locker rooms will be available.

Several city programs will also start back up on June 7, and registration begins on May 31.

Free meal locations begin June 7 at these locations:

Atzlan Recreation Center

Barnum Park

College View Recreation Center

Cook Park Recreation Center

Garfield Park

Globeville Outdoor Pool

Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center

Harvey Park Recreation Center

Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center

Johnson Recreation Center

La Alma Recreation Center

Montbello Recreation Center

St. Charles Recreation Center

Swansea Recreation Center

Eight outdoor pools will be open June 7- Aug. 14 for aqua aerobics, lap swim, group swim lessons and open swim.

2021 Outdoor Pool Season: June 7-Aug. 14

Berkeley Park Outdoor Pool

Barnum Park Outdoor Pool

Cook Park Outdoor Pool

Globeville Outdoor Pool

Green Valley Ranch Outdoor Pool

Harvard Gulch Outdoor Pool

Harvey Park Outdoor Pool

Mestizo/Curtis Park Outdoor Pool

Additional outdoor pools, activities and more recreation centers are planned to reopen throughout the year.