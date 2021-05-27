More Denver rec centers, programs reopen June 7

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department will move to the second phase of reopening its facilities on June 7.
“With the recent removal of capacity limits and social distancing requirements, we will continue our focus on safety as we begin opening more of our facilities, programs and activities,” said Happy Haynes, executive director of Parks and Recreation.
Weight room and cardio spaces that will reopen June 7 include:
- Athmar Recreation Center: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Montclair Recreation Center: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Rude Recreation Center: 12-8 p.m.
- Cook Park Recreation Center
- Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center
- Highland Recreation Center
- Platt Park Recreation Center
Three city recreation centers are currently open and reservations are not required:
Gyms will be open for drop-in play at all open locations, and locker rooms will be available.
Several city programs will also start back up on June 7, and registration begins on May 31.
Free meal locations begin June 7 at these locations:
- Atzlan Recreation Center
- Barnum Park
- College View Recreation Center
- Cook Park Recreation Center
- Garfield Park
- Globeville Outdoor Pool
- Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center
- Harvey Park Recreation Center
- Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center
- Johnson Recreation Center
- La Alma Recreation Center
- Montbello Recreation Center
- St. Charles Recreation Center
- Swansea Recreation Center
Eight outdoor pools will be open June 7- Aug. 14 for aqua aerobics, lap swim, group swim lessons and open swim.
2021 Outdoor Pool Season: June 7-Aug. 14
- Berkeley Park Outdoor Pool
- Barnum Park Outdoor Pool
- Cook Park Outdoor Pool
- Globeville Outdoor Pool
- Green Valley Ranch Outdoor Pool
- Harvard Gulch Outdoor Pool
- Harvey Park Outdoor Pool
- Mestizo/Curtis Park Outdoor Pool
Additional outdoor pools, activities and more recreation centers are planned to reopen throughout the year.