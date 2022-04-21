AURORA, Co. (KDVR) — More sexual assault and harassment allegations have been reported within the Cherry Creek School District. This comes after hundreds of students walked out of class just one day ago, protesting the district’s handling of an incident at Grandview High School.

Coming to light on Thursday, in an email from a local parent’s group, were new allegations claiming five more cases of sexual assault within the district since Tuesday’s walkout.

The release states in part:

“Cherry Creek School District families have reported an additional five cases of sexual assault to a parent group that has formed in response to the lack of accountability by district leadership. “Overnight, families came forward to report alleged sexual assaulted in the district at the following schools: Cherokee Trail HS, Thunder Ridge MS, Antelope ES, Grandview HS and Dakota Valley EM. “Cherry Creek’s response via email yesterday to the community was a disingenuous statement that the walkout was focused on bringing awareness to sexual assault month. While that would have been a noble cause, the student organizers of this walkout have made it clear it was a response to the district’s treatment of the victim at Grandview High School.”

FOX31 was there yesterday as hundreds of students walked out of class in protest of the district’s handling of an incident the Problem Solvers first reported. The incident involves a 16-year-old girl who reported a classmate grabbed her crotch area. It’s been five months since the incident and authorities have charged the boy, but the Cherry Creek School District has yet to complete its investigation.

Parents seek accountability

Ben and Sarah tell FOX31 they’ve been fighting with the district for almost a year, seeking accountability for their 7-year-old daughter who attended Antelope Ridge Elementary school student. They say their daughter was repeatedly harassed and the district ignored them, and they were forced to pull their child out of that school, so she could escape the harassment.

“We want the district, the board, the superintendent and everybody involved to start protecting our children,” Ben said. “That’s what’s most important and they’re not. Not only are they not doing it, they’re covering it up!”

Ben and Sarah are named in the newly released email from the parent group. The mother and father say last year, their daughter came home from school crying and shared that a fellow student said he was to ”do the sex” with her and proceeded to graphically describe it.

“It was vulgar descriptions,” Ben said. “He explained graphically what he wanted to do with her, where he wanted to do it, and how he wanted to hide it. He explained what sex was, saying it was a boy’s privates going into a girl’s crack. We were robbed as parents from that sensitive subject and explanation with our daughter.”

‘How was this not caught?’

The parents claim this has happened to other girls in their daughter’s classroom and the boy was grooming and manipulating them, also talking about massaging one another. Sarah said they noticed visible changes in their daughter’s behavior, saying she was depressed, crying and terrified to go to school.

As soon as they found out, they reported it to the school, but the district failed to remove the boy from class and the harassment persisted, and they claim some of it involved pornographic materials.

“How, in what’s considered to be the best school district in Colorado, how was this not caught? Because it didn’t just happen on one day,” Sarah told FOX31.

She said initially, the district has ignored their requests for mediation, change and inquiries about disciplinary action, which left them feeling silenced — until now, as other alleged victims in the district begin to come forward.

Sarah does say the district tried to get them to sign a no-contact order, but it was not written in their daughter’s favor and was an agreement that their daughter would not be in the same areas as the boy, so they did not sign it.

FOX31 reached out to Cherry Creek School District but had not heard back as of Thursday night. However, in response to yesterday’s walkout, the district sent a letter to parents saying students were raising awareness about sexual assault and they respect their right to do so.