DENVER (KDVR) — If you are planning to fly out of Denver International Airport from now through October, some airline check-in counters will be relocating due to the construction of new security checkpoints for the Great Hall Project.

Here is a look at airlines being impacted Wednesday and Thursday at DIA:

Allegiant

Allegiant will move its check-in operations from Pod 9 on the northwest side of Level 6 in the Jeppesen Terminal to Pod 3 on the southeast side of Level 6. Allegiant will close the existing check-in counter at noon on Sept. 21 and will resume check-in operations in Pod 3 near Door 615 at 6 a.m. on Sept. 22.

American Airlines

American Airlines will move its check-in operations from Pod 9 on the northwest side of Level 6 in the Jeppesen Terminal to Pod 3 on the southeast side of Level 6. American Airlines will close the existing check-in counter at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 and will resume check-in operations in Pod 3 near Door 613 at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.



British Airways

British Airways will move its check-in operations from Pod 9 on the northwest side of Level 6 in the Jeppesen Terminal to Pod 4 on the southeast side of Level 6. British Airways will close the existing check-in counter at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 and will resume check-in operations in Pod 4 near Door 615 at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.



Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines will move its check-in operations from Pod 9 on the northwest side of Level 6 in the Jeppesen Terminal to Pod 3 on the southeast side of Level 6. Sun Country Airlines does not have flights scheduled for Sept. 21 and will resume check-in operations in Pod 3 near Door 615 at 3 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Pod numbers are noted on the overhead yellow signs hanging from the ceiling in the ticket counter areas.

The airline relocations are temporary and will allow work to progress on Phase 2 and the completion phase of the Great Hall Project. These phases will build new security checkpoints on the northwest and northeast corners of Level 6 and eventually these airlines will be relocated into permanent spaces similar to those of United and Southwest.

There will be more airline check-in relocations taking place in October.

Aeromexico

Air Canada

Air France

Cayman Airways

Copa Airlines

Edelweiss

Icelandair

Lufthansa

Westjet

Over the last month, airline check-in counters have been relocated throughout the Jeppesen Terminal. Boutique Air, Delta Airlines, Denver Air Connection, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southern Airways, Spirit Airlines and Volaris.

If you are traveling to the airport on Pena Boulevard, there will be signs that will direct you to the correct set of doors. There will also be curbside signs helping passengers know where to go. You can also check for updates to your airline check-in counter at FlyDenver.com.

The Great Hall Project is expected to be completed between spring 2027 and summer 2028. Phase 2 is expected to be finished in mid-2024.