More charges filed against Barry Morphew after murder arrest

Barry Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, nearly one year after his wife Suzanne was last seen. He is charged with murder. (Credit: Chaffee County Sheriff)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Prosecutors have filed new charges against Barry Morphew after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Suzanne earlier this month after she disappeared almost exactly a year ago. She still has yet to be found.

Court documents show he now faces one felony count for allegedly forging public documents and a misdemeanor mail in ballot offense. Bond has been set at $1,000 but he’s being held without bail on the murder charges. Prosecutors haven’t said why these new charges were filed but court documents show the offenses happened between October 2020 and May 2021.

Barry was arrested and made his first court appearance in Chaffee County last week. He has yet to enter a plea to any of the charges he’s facing. He’s scheduled to make another court appearance on May 27th.