Moped driver injured after avoiding collision with SUV, police searching for driver

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for the driver of a black SUV after a moped driver was injured trying to avoid hitting the vehicle.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, a black, mid-sized SUV almost collided with a moped after pulling in front it on 9th Street and Pearl Street. Police said the moped driver hit the brakes and swerved to avoid hitting the SUV. The driver was wearing a helmet but suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries and was transported to Boulder Community Health.

Witnesses told police they saw the SUV parked on 9th Street for about seven minutes before pulling in front of the moped. They also told police they saw someone enter the back passenger side of the vehicle, indicating it may have been a rideshare.

The driver of the SUV was described as a white or Latina female with dark hair in her late 20s to early 30s.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Accident Report Specialist Joe Fischer at 303-503-0406 reference case 21-06260.