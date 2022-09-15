LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says an archery hunter was charged, gored, and trampled by a moose after taking a shot at it with a bow and arrow and missing.

The attack happened near Long Draw Road and Highway 14, which is south of Cameron Peak before 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

CPW said the hunter did all the right things before and after the attack to make sure he survived and was rescued.

CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jason Surface said the hunter activated his GPS emergency response beacon to get help after the attack.

“This was an unfortunate incident, but he was prepared,” Surface said. “If not for the GPS beacon he activated, he may not have survived. His ability to stay cool after being mangled by a moose, to have that presence of mind is pretty impressive,” Surface said. “Having an emergency beacon device contributed to this hunter’s rescue and it is always good to have a plan when in the woods by yourself.”

The hunter was flown by a helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CPW said no action will be taken on the moose involved in the attack. will not be taking management action on the moose.

“Big game animals, especially moose, can be aggressive and unpredictable. And hunting comes with risks, especially bow hunting which requires getting closer to the animal than other forms of hunting,” Surface said.

Earlier this year, two people were attacked by a moose near Nederland. CPW said this is the fourth moose attack this year and the 13th moose attack since 2019.

If a moose charges you, here’s what CPW said you should do:

Run away as fast as possible

Get behind a large tree, rock, or another object

If you are knocked down, get up quickly

If injured, seek immediate medical attention

Report the incident to CPW as soon as possible

CPW said moose typically respond to threats by raising their hackles on the back of their neck, licking their snout and pinning their ears back. They may bluff-charge at first, then turn back and charge aggressively, kicking and stomping the threat with their sharp hooves and powerful front leg.