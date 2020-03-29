Moose put down after attacking a woman in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A moose was put down in Breckenridge after attacking a woman on a street in front of her home Saturday evening.

Authorities say the woman was trying to get the moose out of the street so a car could pass.

“Unfortunately, the victim felt too comfortable and got too close,” said Lyle Sidener, Area Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “Moose look like big friendly critters but they are tolerant only to a point.”

Wildlife officers say they have been busy in Summit County this year. Earlier this month, a woman was cited in Breckenridge for harassing a moose. The moose was eventually relocated because spring break visitors would not leave it alone.

During the winter months, moose, elk and deer seek shelter from wind and snow by moving into areas where people live.

Authorities remind individuals to give moose a wide berth. Shiras moose can weigh between 800 and 1200 pounds as adults.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife provided these tips for safety around moose:

Watch for signs of aggression, such as laid back ears, raised hair on the neck, or licking of the snout.

Avoid animals that are behaving belligerently.

Keep pets away, especially dogs, as moose can be quite aggressive toward other animals.

If a moose charges, run and put a large object – car, tree, rock – between you and the moose.