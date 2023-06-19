BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man in the Coal Creek community is recovering after getting attacked by a cow moose near his home.

Rob Standerwick has lived in his home on Hummingbird Lane for 24 years. He walks the trail along Coal Creek three times a day with his dogs and has never had an encounter quite like this.

He was walking his two dogs, Phantom and Magic, when he surprised the cow moose.

“I heard a couple of branches break and looked up and saw this cow, female moose, and she was already at full speed running right at me. I didn’t have a chance to even turn to run or get behind a bigger tree. By the time I recognized she was coming, I was on the ground,” Standerwick said,

Next thing he knew, the cow was on top of him. So with some quick thinking, he decides to pull out the firearm in his pocket and fire two shots into the ground to scare her off. It worked and he was able to get away.

Thankfully, some neighbors heard the gunshots and came quickly to help.

“I ended up halfway to my property before I just ran out of steam and I collapse, and the next thing I knew, one of my other neighbors was on top of me saying, ‘Hey, we called 911. Everyone is on the way and we’re here,” Standerwick said.

Home surveillance video captures a cow moose and her calf near a trail along Coal Creek. (Submitted)

Moose was ‘doing her job as a mom’

“All in all, pretty minor for a 1,200-pound mouse standing on top of me,” he joked. But he also said he feels lucky to be here to tell the story, with only some torn muscles in his chest and arm. The worst of it was in his right hand, with multiple dislocated and broken fingers there.

Standerwick is used to wildlife in and around his home and knows the cow was only playing her role as a mother.

“I’ve seen her in the past, and when we see her with her baby, we know to divert, turn around and divert to another trail. And she’s never had a problem with that. But this time, I didn’t see her until the last second, and she didn’t see me because this was right after a bend in the creek, so she was in an aspen grove. So I’m sure I just startled her and we were just closer than we’ve ever been.” Standerwick said. “She was doing her job as a mom.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say they hope this serves as a reminder: This time of year, during the early summer months, cow moose can be aggressive while their calves are young and can view dogs as threats. So it’s important to be vigilant.