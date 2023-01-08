Brian Sandoval pictured with his daughter, Annika Mae Leonard Sandoval, 5, who died in March of 2022. (credit: Brian Sandoval.)

MONTROSE, Colo. (KDVR) – A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year.

Last March, Brian Sandoval said his daughter was found dead in her mother’s home and he said investigators haven’t given him any answers.

Sandoval said his daughter was found in a bed with her mother, from whom he is separated.

He and his family are looking for closure in a case that’s nearly a year old.

“On March 29th, I gave my daughter back to her mother,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval said Annika Mae Leonard Sandoval, 5, died after he left her with her mother in Montezuma County.

“That’s the hardest thing any father could go through,” Sandoval said. “When I found out my daughter died, it was hard.”

After the little girl’s death, Sandoval said investigators reached a dead end figuring out the circumstances.

“They know that the baby didn’t die from natural causes but they don’t know what exactly she died from,” Sandoval said.

He’s had no contact with his daughter’s mother, who he said was present when Annika was found dead and, according to Sandoval, was herself treated for an overdose on sleep aid medication.

“I don’t know, I haven’t talked to any of that family, I don’t know, really anything, I just know she’s back home,” Sandoval said.

The Problem Solvers spoke with an investigator from the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office who could not confirm details about the investigation.

A report in the Montrose Daily Press cited the sheriff’s office saying Annika’s death was initially investigated as a homicide but that it “might not end up that way” and that the investigation is “not going anywhere at all,” adding that there’s been “no movement.”

This has been a point of frustration for Sandoval and his family.

“She was my baby,” Sandoval said, “you never expect to lose your baby, and so it’s been a process going through this and I just want answers.”

Sandoval and his family are planning to hold a peaceful protest Monday outside of the Montezuma County Courthouse in Cortez.