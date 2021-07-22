Months after fire, some Aurora residents still struggling to recover

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — More than 70 residents in an Aurora apartment complex escaped danger but nearly two months later some face other challenges.

One complex remains very dangerous, with the restoration still not finished, but the management is offering options to those who need help.

The three-alarm fire that ignited on June 4 at the Park Place at Expo Apartments near Havana Street and Exposition Avenue was determined to be accidental.

The American Red Cross stepped in, providing hotel vouchers.

The restoration process will eliminate asbestos exposure.

While many residents have either found new homes or have been relocated to different apartments at the complex, Dane McAdams tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers that he’s run out of options for a place to live while repairs are made.

“I don’t think I could afford a new place,” he said.

The Problem Solvers asked the management about what could help McAdams and any other residents still affected by the fire.

While the staff could not make an on-camera comment, they explained that they are doing as much as they can to help residents transfer to new units or find other solutions.

McAdams will not be charged rent for the time he’s been displaced.

The management says security deposits are being refunded to those affected by the fire if they decide to leave. Residents received the information they need to file insurance claims.

A GoFundMe is set up to help McAdams recover from his losses due to the fire.