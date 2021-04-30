Month-long ‘Taste of Golden’ arrives as restrictions lift

GOLDEN, Colo (KDVR) — Soon, beneath the golden arch that spans Washington Avenue, there will be a ceremonial ribbon that awaits a Saturday snipping from Mayor Laura Weinberg. Once snipped, an annual tradition kicks off that will bring a cool breeze of relief to some local business owners.

As Colorado lifts COVID-19 restrictions, and society inches closer to full functionality, officials in Golden have decided to breathe life back into their community’s eateries and breweries with the launch of ‘Golden Restaurant Appreciation Month.’

At 10 a.m. on May 1, the month-long celebration of local businesses will begin with three separate ribbon cuttings around the city.

Within the month-long celebration, you can partake in ‘Taste of Golden 2021’ which runs from April 30 to May 9. During which, you can use the event’s app to compete in challenges, collect points and win prizes.

After dining at a Golden restaurant, take the receipt acquired during May that totals $10 or more to the Golden Visitors Center located at 1010 Washington Avenue. There you can pick up a commemorative goodie bag that contains a tasting glass, coupons to local businesses and a Golden Ticket.

Prizes can also be won by following their social media handles at @VisitGoldenCO, where you are encouraged to share your photographed experiences while spreading awareness with the hashtag #LoveGoldenRestaurants.

“Many Golden restaurants reduced staff, altered their accommodations, and in some cases, even closed their doors,“ said Community Marketing Director for ‘Visit Golden,’ Megan Pinson.

Like most, Golden’s restaurant owners have trod through a year full of pandemic-related hurdles. Restrictions and reduced levels of travel across the country led to an extreme drop in the much-needed foot traffic, which in turn triggered the limiting of store hours.

“They are such a vibrant part of the community,” says Director Pinson, “and we hope people embrace this effort, enjoy some excellent food and have some fun along the way.”

For more information on Golden’s ‘Restaurant Appreciation Month’ visit visitgolden.com.