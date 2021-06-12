Montbello teens put together March For Peace at Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club

DENVER (KDVR) — At just 15 years old, Nashara Ellerbee and Naja’Ray West are trying to change the ways of their Montbello community.

“Every time we turn on the news we hear oh there was a shooting in Montbello or there were teens actively going at a fight,” said West. “I don’t hear anything good about Montbello.”

Outside of the Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club, the two teens organized a March for Peace for their community of Montbello.

“We are the next generation, so we need to be the ones speaking out and it starts here,” said West. “It starts within our own community and in our own homes.”

Helping them out when needed was Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

“You have kids here who are a part of the race and they are looking up to Nashara and Ray at 15 years old saying that’s what I want to be, that’s what I want to do. I want to make a difference,” said Simmons. “The community support that they get to see at a young age is so impactful.”

In the crowd of people hoping to make a difference were other Broncos players as well as general manager George Paton. For a guy like Simmons though, who has received multiple awards for his impact in the community, including being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2020, he is taking notes from Ellerbee and West.

“Their thoughts and motivations, they just have that world changing view,” said Simmons. “I am super thankful for them.”

Ellerbee and West also gave away 300 pair of tennis shoes during the march.