DENVER (KDVR) — On Friday, 47 new Denver police officers were sworn in while surrounded by family and friends for a historic ceremony.

Each of the newly sworn-in officers completed 29 weeks of rigorous training. This class of recruits was unique because it included 14 female officers, the highest number in a graduating class in the department’s history.

One newly sworn officer, Rigo Basurto, said he chose the badge because of the impact his school resource officer had on him in high school.

“I was a troubled kid in the beginning, and I didn’t really see too much light in the world. And he helped me out and gave me some tough talks, and obviously through time, I saw that his intentions were to better everyone — not just me, but everyone in the school,” Basurto said.

Newly sworn Denver Police Officer RIgo Basurto and his retired school resource officer, school resource officer, Bernard Henry (KDVR)

‘Officers out there really care about us’

That school resource officer, Bernard Henry, is now retired from the force, but he served at Montbello High School for 18 years. He was able to attend Friday’s ceremony to support Basurto.

“You interact a lot with students, and you just don’t realize the impacts you might have on them. And so when I found out that I was his inspiration, I was very humbled,” Henry said.

Now, Basurto hopes to have an impact on his community just like his school resource officer had on him.

“It’s because of him that I’m here. He motivated me,” Basurto said. “He really made me see that officers out there really care about us, and that’s exactly what I want to give back to the community.”

The officers will now begin field training, something they are looking forward to so they can begin to serve the community.