DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Grizzly Creek burn scar on Friday.

The flash flood watch comes as monsoon moisture surges into Colorado this weekend. The flash flood watch is in effect through 8 p.m. on Friday evening.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said anytime there is a flash flood warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar, which is in Glenwood Canyon, I-70 will be closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero because of the risk for mudslides. Eastbound traffic will usually be stopped in Rifle, although depending on where the warning is, this could change.

An event that was scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Hanging Lake has been moved to the Glenwood Springs Community Center due to the flash flood threat.

Meteorologist Jessica Lebel said to keep in mind that it only takes about a half of an inch of rain in less than an hour to cause burn scar flash flooding.

A good rule of thumb to know if you’re at risk is if you can see a burn scar above where you are, you are likely at risk for burn scar flooding. Here is a good resource from the National Weather Service if you live near a burn scar area.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated on the risks of burn scar flash flooding in the coming days and weeks on-air and online.