Monsoon arrives putting Glenwood Canyon at elevated risk for more mudslides this week

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — After back-to-back mudslides that forced extended closures on Interstate 70 over the weekend, Glenwood Canyon will be at an elevated risk for additional mudslides this week.

Monsoon season will arrive and a surge of moisture is expected midweek. With the surge of moisture comes growing concerns for mudslides.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have the highest risk of mudslides for Glenwood Canyon.

Monsoon season typically runs July through August as new moisture surges into Colorado from the south.

Over the weekend, there were two mudslides in Glenwood Canyon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said Interstate 70 is closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon, from Exit 87 to Exit 133 as they work to clear up a mudslide from Sunday.

CDOT anticipates reopening eastbound traffic on I-70 late Monday morning.

Mudslides on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon (photo from CDOT)

Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar mudslide (photo from CSP Golden)