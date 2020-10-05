Monday marks first Mother Cabrini Day holiday

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday marks Colorado’s first Cabrini Day celebration; a day set side to honor Catholic Saint and humanitarian Frances Xavier Cabrini.

Cabrini Day is Colorado’s first state holiday honoring a woman, according to the Archdiocese of Denver. State lawmakers pushed for the holiday to replace Columbus Day in Colorado.

Mother Cabrini came to Colorado in the early 1900s and established an orphanage, school, convent and a summer camp. She is known for her work helping the sick and the less fortunate, helping to establish 67 schools, hospitals and orphanages across the country, according to the Archdiocese of Denver.

Due to the pandemic, celebrations for Colorado’s first Cabrini Day look different. Those who want to participate can visit the Cabrini Day website to take and print out a kindness pledge.