DENVER (KDVR) — A group of local moms self-named “Highland Mommies” is continuing volunteer work to help migrant families living in Denver, covering everything from clothing to food.

“We hear about the journey to get here and the hope for something much better, (but) then they are here with no resources,” said Niya Gingerich, who is part of the group and the owner of Edgewater Inn Pizza.

Gingerich said this is the third time she’s made over two dozen pizzas and brought them down to the corner of 27th Avenue and Alcott Street where many migrants are currently living on the street.

“Hot food is so important,” Gingerich said. “Kids love pizza, it’s universal.”

She said her plan is now to come down every Wednesday going forward, bringing the pizza in tow.

“I think it hits close to home. I saw a family at Target on the corner and I think they needed help,” Gingerich said.

Edgewater Inn Pizza is a small, locally-owned business so Gingerich said they hosted a fundraiser last Monday, where every pizza purchased they would match to donate to help feed the migrant families.

“We put a fundraiser together and did a pie for a pie,” Gingerich said. “So we matched it and now we have 700 pies to catch up on.”

“You know, as a mom seeing the little kids, we just want all our kids safe and supported,” Gingerich said.

She said her ovens can only make 16 pizzas at a time, so her crew takes the first load down while migrant families line up to eat. Then they make the rest of the pizzas and bring them down.