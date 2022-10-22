AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — New video shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting on a Regional Transportation District bus in Aurora earlier this month.

The situation began because police were called to a nearby store for a suspect armed with a knife just minutes before boarding the bus.

Multiple angles were shared by RTD and from one angle, you can see the suspect enter the bus, filled with riders. What appears to be the handle of a knife is in his back pocket as he walks back and forth down the aisle, seemingly holding the knife handle.

Some riders, get up and move to the back of the bus as he moves around.

Shortly after, officers are seen entering the bus and another angle shows them armed with a Taser and a K-9 officer. Police told us those were both unsuccessfully deployed.

You can also see the officers chasing the suspect down the aisle. As the video was slowed down and zoomed in, you can see the suspect take the knife out and hold it in his right hand.

Multiple officers outside and inside the bus surround him and moments later shots are fired and the suspect goes down at the entrance of the bus.

Aurora police said the suspect was part of an Arapahoe County work-release mental health and substance abuse facility. But since the crime was already in progress, a co-responder response, police said would not have de-escalated the situation.