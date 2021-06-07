Mom of California boy found dead along Vegas trailhead last seen in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Las Vegas say a mother wanted in her 7-year-old son’s death was last seen checking into a hotel in Denver on May 31.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, of San Jose, California, is wanted after the boy’s body was found at a Las Vegas trailhead on May 28, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Moreno Rodriguez is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Dodge Caliber with California license plate 6WLH211.

Police called the boy John “Little Zion” Doe until his body was identified as Liam Huston of San Jose.

Police urge anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts or about the crime to contact the LVMPD homicide section at (702) 828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tippers can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.