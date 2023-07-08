BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Her family was targeted in a 2018 road rage shooting that made international headlines. Now, weeks after the shooter learned his fate in court, we’re hearing from Meghan Bigelow about the trial and how the family is remembering their son who was killed in the attack.

Friends and family gathered at McKay Bike Park in Broomfield Saturday afternoon where the Bigelow family unveiled a plaque in memory of their son, Vaughn Bigelow, Jr. on what would have been his 19th birthday.

“A lot has happened this year. It’s the five-year anniversary since the event,” Meghan Bigelow told the crowd gathered at the event.

“There are aspects of our story that hit home. Me the mom, driving her kids to the dentist. Very routine, everyday errand. A lot of people can resonate with that,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow was driving with her children on June 14, 2018, when Jeremy Webster, 23, followed her vehicle into an office complex parking lot at West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster. He opened fire on the mother and her children in a violent road rage confrontation. Her son, Vaughn Jr., 13, was killed. Bigelow and another son were seriously injured.

In April, a jury found Webster guilty of first-degree murder, six counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault and attempted assault. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“After 1777 days, justice for Bubba,” Bigelow said,

Bigelow spoke to the crowd gathered at a fundraiser Saturday in Broomfield for the charity established by family and friends in her son’s honor. It’s called Big Waves Foundation, and its purpose is to advocate for gun safety. They offer free gun locks to gun owners.

“We have some big goals that we’ve been trying to do this year. One of the first ones is getting one of our free gun locks in every state. And to date we’re in 41 states,” she said.

The charity also awarded a scholarship to a former water polo teammate of Vaughn Jr., who plans to attend Wake Forest in the fall.

The foundation, the scholarship and the plaque unveiled Saturday are all part of the family’s effort to make something positive out of a tragedy, while also keeping alive the memory of their son.

“Enjoy the bike park as Bubba did. Peddling fast and flying through the air with your friends,” Bigelow said, reading from the plaque bearing her son’s name.