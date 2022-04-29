FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The mother of a 6-year-old boy who reportedly shot and killed himself has been taken into police custody, along with her husband.

Rosinetta Mackall, 40, and Ronald Matthews, 35, were booked on Friday, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

The child, Roy Summers, died April 10 after the shooting in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue.

Rosinetta Mackall, 40, and Ronald Matthews, 35, were booked on April 29, 2022, in the shooting of 6-year-old Roy Summers, who police said shot himself after getting access to an unsecured handgun. (Credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

Mackall is his mother, police say. She is accused of leaving a handgun out, leading the boy to get access. Her husband, Matthews, is accused of lying to police about what he heard from his wife in the incident.

Mackall was booked on a count of failing to store a firearm securely. Matthews was booked on a count of tampering with evidence. Both were booked as fugitives.