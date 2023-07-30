DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — Mom Stephanie Brown would have been celebrating her son JT’s 18th birthday next week. But, sadly, JT passed away at just 10 years old after battling epilepsy for several years.

“We grew up together I would say,” Brown, a single mom to JT, said.

Brown had JT when she was 19 years old. She said the first bit of his childhood was smooth until when he was two years old and suffered his first Febrile seizure.

“It was the scariest moment of my life,” Brown said, “he turned blue he was unconscious, his eyes rolled back in his head.”

She said right before JT turned three he was diagnosed with epilepsy. From there she said they tried everything from every medication to alternative treatments but nothing she said helped control JT’s seizures.

“Nothing worked so he was diagnosed with intractable epilepsy, meaning nothing we could do could control his seizures,” Brown said.

But JT’s life went on and she did everything she could to make it normal. She said JT loved playing baseball and despite the number of seizures daily increasing, she held out hope.

“By the time he was nine he was having hundreds to thousands of seizures a day and night, he couldn’t go to school anymore,” Brown said.

Then on September 17, 2015, at just 10 years old, JT went to sleep and never woke back up. Brown said he died from Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy Patients (SUDEP).

“He passed away after a good few days of not having seizures,” Brown said. “So, I thought maybe this was it.”

Since his passing Brown said she is doing what she can to keep his memory alive along with giving herself the space to still parent her late son.

“I’m so grateful I had JT in my life and I still have this relationship with him,” Brown said.

She has started the JT Forever Foundation which helps families also raising kids with epilepsy.

“I know that struggle, I lived it,” Brown said. “It’s scary, it’s overwhelming.”

The foundation is also currently hosting a GoFundMe to raise money for a toy drive to give to kids with disabilities across Colorado. All in honor of JT. You can donate to that toy drive here.

“We had such a strong bond, ’cause it was just the two of us going through this together,” Brown said. “He was the sweetest little boy. He would write me letters thanking me for helping him with his seizures.”

Brown said she is still searching for a special place to donate the toys. She said she is looking for a small special needs facility looking for toy donations. If you have any suggestions, you can reach out to Brown.

JT would have turned 18 years old this year on Aug. 3.