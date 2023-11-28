LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado babysitter is facing charges of felony child abuse after a 2-year-old boy in her care ended up in the hospital with serious injuries.

McKinley Slone Hernandez, 25, was arrested in Lakewood on Thanksgiving Day, nearly three months after reportedly causing serious injuries to the young boy’s head, neck and arms.

That boy’s mother, Stefanie Reichert, said Hernandez was running an unlicensed daycare out of her Lakewood home and would post openings on social media.

“There’s people constantly posting for random people to watch their kids,” Reichert said. “Please don’t. I’m scared to even let people I know watch my kid now, and you just never know.”

The state’s Colorado Shines program allows parents to search for licensed providers and view past inspection reports.

“The Colorado Shines website is a great resource for finding high-quality, licensed child-care,” a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Early Childhood said through email. “Families can research the entire provider database, and weigh the options best for them. On the site, families can review provider quality ratings, services, and licensing history; they can also research provider’s monitoring reports, complaints, investigations, and any actions taken against the program, as well.”

Reichert said she recommends parents do extra research and choose licensed providers.

“I just don’t want this to happen to anybody again,” she said. “Think five times about it. Please be careful, you never know what’s going to happen.”

The Colorado Shines program also provides a list of cease and desist letters for unlicensed family child care homes.