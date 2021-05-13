Mom arrested in 9-month-old Gianna Rosales’ death from traumatic injuries

DENVER (KDVR) – The mother of a 9-month-old who died from blunt force injuries has been arrested on investigation of child abuse resulting in death, court records show.

Jolene Beyer-LaCrue, 19, was booked on Thursday and is being held without bond at the downtown Denver jail, records show.

An autopsy report for her 9-month-old daughter, Gianna Rosales, showed the child died from blunt force injuries to the head, also revealing other wounds on her head, face, extremities and scalp.

Rosales was taken to a hospital for her injuries on Aug. 3 and was pronounced dead the next day.

Last week, police arrested Beyer-LaCrue’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Cain Gallardo, on a count of first-degree murder in the baby’s death.