DENVER (KDVR) — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who shot himself to death has been arrested.

Celina Duran, 39, was arrested on Thursday on a count of child abuse, negligently causing death.

The boy’s father, 33-year-old Manuel Lopez, is wanted in the case and remained at large on Friday afternoon.

According to the Denver Police Department, it appears the boy shot himself while inside a parked vehicle in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street. It happened on April 17. The boy was transported by private vehicle to a hospital and died a week later, on Sunday.

The investigation remains ongoing.