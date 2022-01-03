Mom accused of faking daughter’s terminal illness pleads guilty

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Douglas County woman charged with faking her young daughter’s illness until her death has pleaded guilty in the case.

Kelly Turner, 43, was charged with murder in the 2017 death of her child, 7-year-old Olivia Gant.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Turner entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to the following:

Child abuse negligently causing death (Felony 3)

Theft of between $100,000 and $1 million (Felony 3)

Charitable fraud (Felony 5)

Turner first brought her daughter to Children’s Hospital Colorado to be treated for constipation in 2012. She proceeded to visit the hospital more than 1,000 times over the next five years.

Olivia was made an officer for a day with the Denver Police Department, which FOX31 covered at the time, as well as a firefighter for a day with South Metro Fire Rescue. A GoFundMe page started in July 2015 raised more than $22,000.

The girl eventually died in 2017 after being placed into hospice care, where she was heavily medicated and fed popsicles and juice for 19 days until she died.

Turner was first arrested and charged in 2019. Her sentencing is set for Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m.