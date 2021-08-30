Moisture from Hurricane Nora could impact Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Remnants from Hurricane Nora could impact Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the moisture might get sucked into Colorado, “juicing-up” the atmosphere with heavy rain in a short amount of time.

There is a possible chance of flash flooding in the mountains, especially for areas with burn scars.

Expect impacts to Denver and the Front Range to be much lower.

We are still still a few days out, so there’s a chance the details of the moisture could change. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said, “If you have mountain plans between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday you might reconsider.”