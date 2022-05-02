DENVER (KDVR) — Forecast models are showing the Denver metro could see rounds of moisture over the next two weeks. Some of it could be snow and frost.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the weather outlook is looking good, at least until the middle of the month.

“Million-dollar moisture. Think about where we would be if this wasn’t happening,” Tomer said. “Clear fork in the road: Anytime the wind was going to blow over 20 miles an hour, we’d have a red flag warning and we’d be worried about wildfires.”

The rain is being spurred on by a change in the weather patterns.

“We’ve got the strongest La Nina in play since 1999. That will have a direct impact on the central and northern parts of Colorado, the Denver area, the Front Range, parts of the mountains,” Tomer said.

It marks a huge turnaround from an April that left parts of the state bone dry.

“It started raining last night and went through the morning, and that’s great. We need it for the ground,” City Floral Greenhouse manager Hannah Lucey said.

The rain good is news for people like Kelly Lougher and her son, who are looking to spruce up their lawns.

“It’s crazy. All of April was dry, and then May 1 hits, and we get a big downpour,” Lougher said. She and her 6-year-old son, Ben, are happy the moisture has finally come.

“Because I want a flower, because my flowers at home are kind of dying. Because one of them is turning brown. Maybe it needs some rain,” Ben said.

The moisture outlook is good news for little Ben and so many others in Colorado. There’s more rain in the forecast for another two weeks.

But have your sprinkler ready, just in case.