Moffat County mother charged in infant daughter’s death

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Moffat County family is asking for helping after three of its members were involved in a tragedy.

Kaylee Messerly and her two daughters went missing, after a drive near Craig.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 8 a.m. on March 11 of a suspicious vehicle near County Road 54.

When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle unoccupied and stuck in the mud and snow on a service road south of C.R. 54.

The vehicle was registered to 36-year-old Messerly, who had not been seen in a few days along with her daughters: a 3-year-old and an 18-month-old.

The three were eventually found days later, but Messerly’s youngest daughter did not survive.

Messerly tested positive for methamphetamines, amphetamines and THC while she was being treated for frostbite after being located by authorities. Her 3-year-old had extreme frostbite resulting in amputation of the child’s feet, according to the arrest warrant.

Following an investigation, Messerly was arrested Friday on charges of child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

The family has established a GoFundMe account to help with the cost of the infant’s headstone.

Photo from Amy Messerly