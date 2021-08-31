Elevated ozone, particulate levels prompt action alert day

DENVER (KDVR) — Wildfire smoke from Western fires and local state blazes have increased the levels of particulate matter in the air and ozone levels have elevated to moderate creating an action alert day through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The moderate level is unhealthy for sensitive groups, which means people in these groups should not participate in extended outside activity.

Officials say to fill up your tank after 5 p.m. and work from home if you can to not commute and save the air.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council provided an outlook for local wildfire smoke on the Front Range.

“Smoke from several fires within Colorado, along with the transport of smoke from out-of-state wildfires, is expected to continue to affect air quality across large portions of Colorado. Brief periods of heavier smoke will be possible at times across mainly northern parts of the state, particularly for counties bordering Wyoming. Throughout Colorado, and particularly northern parts of the state, unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Tuesday and Wednesday. Improving air quality is anticipated for most areas later this week as the upper level winds shift away from the California wildfires, however air quality could remain compromised for locations close to active in-state wildfires.”