Mobile home fire spreads to 3 nearby homes in Dacono

DACONO, Colo. (KDVR) — A mobile home caught fire Monday night in Dacono, and the flames spread to nearby homes.

According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, one home was fully involved, and its flames spread to three other mobile homes. They said everyone in the homes made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

It happened in the 100 block of Glen Heather Street, east of Interstate 25 and south of Frederick. The fire was reported at 9:14 p.m., according to Mountain View Fire Rescue.

One of the residents said they spotted their shed on fire, then t hey grabbed their pets and fled the home.

Smoke continued to billow into the air after 10:30 p.m.

Red Cross arrived on scene, as all the homes suffered significant damage. Their residents made arrangements to stay with relatives or friends.

Investigators were on scene to determine the cause, and 20 firefighters battled the blaze.