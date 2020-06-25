Mobile bus offers free haircuts for homeless in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — More than five thousand people are experienceing homlesslesness in Denver on any given day. Haircuts are considered a luxury for the homeless.

Jordan Hayes owns Jordan’s Barber Shop. Hayes bought a former assisted living bus and converted it into a mobile barber shop. Once a month he takes his bus on the road to help the homeless.

“They light up, you know, it’s so funny because when they see my bus they get in line and will stay there, it’s so awesome.” said Hayes.

Hayes built the bus to drive to clients all over the metro area, including professional athletes with the Broncos and the Nuggets.

He says he gets more enjoyment out of helping the homeless.

“It does a lot to them. It, it opens them up. It puts a smile on their face. It makes them want to go out and just do something totally different than that they have done.”

Hayes lives by the motto, “each one reach one, each one teach one”.