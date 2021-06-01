MLB sued for moving All-Star Game to Denver

Workers load an All-Star sign onto a trailer after it was removed from Truist Park in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year’s Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night, April 5, 2021, because MLB hadn’t announced the move yet. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — A federal lawsuit filed in New York Tuesday says Major League Baseball and the players’ union “punished the people and small businesses of Atlanta purposefully” when moving the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia to Denver.

The lawsuit was filed by Job Creators Network, a conservative non-profit based out of Texas. Among the founders of Job Creators Network is Bernie Marcus, the retired CEO and co-founder The Home Depot.

The group is seeking $100 million in damages and $1 billion in punitive damages. You can read the full lawsuit in the link below.

The league made the announcement in April, following a voting law passed by the Georgia legislature. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred gave a statement at the time, saying the league “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called the decision “cancel culture” and said the MLB “caved to fear.”

Manfred said the Rockies were already in the bidding process to host a future All Star Game.

The Rockies had supplied a detailed plan for hotel, event space and security that took months to assemble, and MLB staff had already made several site visits to Denver.

The All-Star Game will air on FOX31 on Tuesday, July 13. The last time the Midsummer Classic was held in Denver was in 1998.